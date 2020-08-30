Gregory Boatright
Indianapolis - Gregory B. Boatright, 73, of Indianapolis, formerly of Knightstown, passed away Thursday, August 27, 2020 at his residence. He was born March 13, 1947 in New Castle the son of Meredith J. and Gladys L. (Ealy) Boatright.
Survivors include a son, Alexander Boatright of Brownsburg; four grandchildren, Jason Gregory Boatright, II, Sophia Marie Boatright, Jimmy Alexander and Owen Michael Boatright; brother, Michael Scott; sister, Susan Boatright of Indianapolis; stepdaughter, Rebecca Parks of Indianapolis; former wife, Karen Boatright of Indianapolis; several nieces and nephews.
Services: 11:00 AM Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Hinsey-Brown Funeral Service Knightstown Chapel. Burial: Glen Cove Cemetery. Visitation: 4-7 PM Monday, August 31. Condolences and memories of Gregory may be shared at www.hinsey-brown.com
