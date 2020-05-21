Gregory Callahan
Indianapolis - Merle Gregory Callahan, 95, of Indianapolis passed away May 19, 2020. Greg was born March 12, 1925 in Cannelberg, Indiana to the late Frank and Mary Gladys (Bootie) Callahan.
He was preceded in death by wife Joan in 2018, his wife of 63 years. Greg was a loving father to his children, Mark (wife Patty), Keith (wife Diane), Kevin (wife Emily), Susan (husband Pat) Meredith, Tim (wife Laurie) and Carole (husband Travis) Neal; 6 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. He was the last to pass of seven siblings.
A visitation (10am) and Mass (11am) will be held this Tuesday May 26 at Christ the King Catholic Church. Burial is at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens following the funeral. Online condolences will be made at www.indianafuneralcare.com.
Indianapolis - Merle Gregory Callahan, 95, of Indianapolis passed away May 19, 2020. Greg was born March 12, 1925 in Cannelberg, Indiana to the late Frank and Mary Gladys (Bootie) Callahan.
He was preceded in death by wife Joan in 2018, his wife of 63 years. Greg was a loving father to his children, Mark (wife Patty), Keith (wife Diane), Kevin (wife Emily), Susan (husband Pat) Meredith, Tim (wife Laurie) and Carole (husband Travis) Neal; 6 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. He was the last to pass of seven siblings.
A visitation (10am) and Mass (11am) will be held this Tuesday May 26 at Christ the King Catholic Church. Burial is at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens following the funeral. Online condolences will be made at www.indianafuneralcare.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 21 to May 24, 2020.