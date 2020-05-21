Gregory Callahan
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gregory's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gregory Callahan

Indianapolis - Merle Gregory Callahan, 95, of Indianapolis passed away May 19, 2020. Greg was born March 12, 1925 in Cannelberg, Indiana to the late Frank and Mary Gladys (Bootie) Callahan.

He was preceded in death by wife Joan in 2018, his wife of 63 years. Greg was a loving father to his children, Mark (wife Patty), Keith (wife Diane), Kevin (wife Emily), Susan (husband Pat) Meredith, Tim (wife Laurie) and Carole (husband Travis) Neal; 6 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. He was the last to pass of seven siblings.

A visitation (10am) and Mass (11am) will be held this Tuesday May 26 at Christ the King Catholic Church. Burial is at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens following the funeral. Online condolences will be made at www.indianafuneralcare.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 21 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
26
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Christ the King Catholic Church
Send Flowers
MAY
26
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Christ the King Catholic Church
Send Flowers
MAY
26
Burial
Oaklawn Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved