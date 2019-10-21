|
|
Dr. Gregory Dixon
Indianapolis - Dr. Greg J. Dixon was born May 2, 1932 and passed from this life Sunday October 20, 2019.
He pastored the Indianapolis Baptist Temple from l955 to l996. Over the past 20 years he has lived with his wife, Wanda L. Dixon in Florida.
There he continued his ministry of preaching, writing and encouraging pastors to embrace a "free church".
In the l970's the Lord used him to build the 11th largest church in America and a Christian school of 700 students.
In his later years of ministry, he was the Director of the Biblical Law Center and worked extensively with the Unregistered Baptist Fellowship.
He is survived by his wife, Wanda of 66 years along with his son Pastor Greg A. Dixon and two daughters Robin Helton of Indianapolis and Jennifer Garcia of Scottsdale, Arizona.
Dr. Dixon has 9 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Friday, October 25, 2019 from 11:00 am until the time of service at 3:00 pm at Indianapolis Baptist Temple, 4002 E. Southport Road, Indianapolis.
Dr. Dixon will be laid to rest in Forest Lawn Memory Gardens, Greenwood. Online condolences may be shared with the family at: www.ghherrmann.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019