Gregory Gray "Greg" Kaster
Shelbyville - Gregory Gray "Greg" Kaster, 73, of Shelbyville died Wednesday, November 6, 2019 .
Visitation from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, November 10, 2019 at Freeman Family Funeral Homes and Crematory, Carmony-Ewing Chapel, 819 S. Harrison St. in Shelbyville and from 9 to 10 a.m. Monday, November 11, 2019 at Shelbyville Community Church, 720 N 325 E, Shelbyville, funeral will follow at the church.
Burial in St. Joseph Cemetery.
Condolences at www.freemanfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 7 to Nov. 9, 2019