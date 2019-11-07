Services
Freeman Family Funeral Homes
819 S. Harrison St.
Shelbyville, IN 46176
317-392-2555
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Freeman Family Funeral Homes
819 S. Harrison St.
Shelbyville, IN 46176
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Shelbyville Community Church
720 N 325 E
Shelbyville, IN
Funeral
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Shelbyville Community Church
720 N 325 E
Shelbyville, IN
Gregory Kaster
Gregory Gray "Greg" Kaster Obituary
Gregory Gray "Greg" Kaster

Shelbyville - Gregory Gray "Greg" Kaster, 73, of Shelbyville died Wednesday, November 6, 2019 .

Visitation from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, November 10, 2019 at Freeman Family Funeral Homes and Crematory, Carmony-Ewing Chapel, 819 S. Harrison St. in Shelbyville and from 9 to 10 a.m. Monday, November 11, 2019 at Shelbyville Community Church, 720 N 325 E, Shelbyville, funeral will follow at the church.

Burial in St. Joseph Cemetery.

Condolences at www.freemanfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 7 to Nov. 9, 2019
