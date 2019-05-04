Services
Smith & Sons Miller Chapel
208 N Maple St
South Whitley, IN 46787
(260) 723-5221
Visitation
Saturday, May 4, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Funeral
Saturday, May 4, 2019
3:00 PM
Gregory John Deininger Obituary
Gregory John Deininger

South Whitley - Gregory John Deininger, 67, formerly of Greenfield, died at 6:47 p.m. Tuesday April 30, 2019.

He was born March 21, 1952 in Fort Wayne, IN, a son of the late Paul J. and Wanda I. (Lepley) Deininger. Graduated from Bishop Dwenger High School, Ft Wayne and earned a BS-EE from Purdue University.

He had 40 years of service with Raytheon, Indianapolis.

Survived by a sister, Rita M. Deininger, Elkhart.

Funeral is 3 p.m. Saturday (today) at Smith & Sons Miller Chapel, South Whitley. Visitation 1:00 p.m. until the service Saturday at the funeral home.

Memorials to the Holy Spirit Catholic Church, Indianapolis.

Condolences may be sent to

www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 4, 2019
