Gregory John Deininger
South Whitley - Gregory John Deininger, 67, formerly of Greenfield, died at 6:47 p.m. Tuesday April 30, 2019.
He was born March 21, 1952 in Fort Wayne, IN, a son of the late Paul J. and Wanda I. (Lepley) Deininger. Graduated from Bishop Dwenger High School, Ft Wayne and earned a BS-EE from Purdue University.
He had 40 years of service with Raytheon, Indianapolis.
Survived by a sister, Rita M. Deininger, Elkhart.
Funeral is 3 p.m. Saturday (today) at Smith & Sons Miller Chapel, South Whitley. Visitation 1:00 p.m. until the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Memorials to the Holy Spirit Catholic Church, Indianapolis.
