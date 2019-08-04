Services
Leppert Mortuary Nora Chapel
740 East 86th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46240
317-844-3966
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Leppert Mortuary
740 East 86th Street
Indianapolis, IN
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
12:00 PM
Leppert Mortuary
740 East 86th Street
Indianapolis, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gregory Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gregory Lee Smith


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gregory Lee Smith Obituary
Gregory Lee Smith

Indianapolis - Gregory Lee Smith, 89, of Indianapolis passed away peacefully on July 26th, 2019. He was born on July 11, 1930 in Indianapolis, Indiana to Marion C. Smith and Mary Hendershott Smith. He graduated from Broad Ripple High School in 1948 and from DePauw University in 1952 where he was active in his fraternity, Delta Kappa Epsilon. He served in the United States Marine Corps from 1952-1954 and married his cherished bride of 66 years, Mabel Schloot, on June 26, 1953.

Greg is survived by his wife Mabel, and their three sons Bradley (Patti), Bruce (Trish) and Brian (Carla); grandchildren: Benjamin (Sara), Brendan, Eleanor, Lauren, Isaac, Luke, Monica, Frances, Meredith Fredrickson (Sean), and Madeleine Fogler (Nick); and great grandchildren, Erin, Michael, Samuel, Elijah, Rebecca, Levi and Eden. He is predeceased by his parents and great granddaughter, Grace.

Greg was a loving and devoted father and grandfather, adored by his family who will remember and treasure, among many things, receiving his birthday "telegram" song; in spite of, if not because of, the uniqueness of tone. He treasured time with his sons on Canadian fishing trips, watching Butler basketball, sitting in the sun, enjoying nature and the outdoors.

He offered encouraging words, a warm smile, homemade ice cream, and always the opportunity for "one more" family photo.

Those who knew him well would describe Greg as a kind and gentle spirit, with a quick wit and a humble, unassuming presence. He had a keen eye and an artist's appreciation for detail and craftsmanship evidenced by the many homes he built over multiple years in business with his father, M. Carlton Smith and then his son, Brad, with Greg Smith Associates.

Greg was a faithful member of East 91st Street Christian Church for thirty years, then Second Presbyterian Church later in life. He was also a member of the Service Club of Indianapolis and a proud patriot.

An honorable man of integrity and quiet strength, Greg will be missed.

Visitation will be held on Friday August 9, 2019 4:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. at Leppert Mortuary, 740 East 86th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46240. Funeral Service will take place at the same location at 12 noon, Saturday August 10, 2019. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Marine Corps Toys for Tots, and Indianapolis Humane Society.

To share a memory, please visit www.leppertmortuary.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gregory's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now