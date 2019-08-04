|
Gregory Lee Smith
Indianapolis - Gregory Lee Smith, 89, of Indianapolis passed away peacefully on July 26th, 2019. He was born on July 11, 1930 in Indianapolis, Indiana to Marion C. Smith and Mary Hendershott Smith. He graduated from Broad Ripple High School in 1948 and from DePauw University in 1952 where he was active in his fraternity, Delta Kappa Epsilon. He served in the United States Marine Corps from 1952-1954 and married his cherished bride of 66 years, Mabel Schloot, on June 26, 1953.
Greg is survived by his wife Mabel, and their three sons Bradley (Patti), Bruce (Trish) and Brian (Carla); grandchildren: Benjamin (Sara), Brendan, Eleanor, Lauren, Isaac, Luke, Monica, Frances, Meredith Fredrickson (Sean), and Madeleine Fogler (Nick); and great grandchildren, Erin, Michael, Samuel, Elijah, Rebecca, Levi and Eden. He is predeceased by his parents and great granddaughter, Grace.
Greg was a loving and devoted father and grandfather, adored by his family who will remember and treasure, among many things, receiving his birthday "telegram" song; in spite of, if not because of, the uniqueness of tone. He treasured time with his sons on Canadian fishing trips, watching Butler basketball, sitting in the sun, enjoying nature and the outdoors.
He offered encouraging words, a warm smile, homemade ice cream, and always the opportunity for "one more" family photo.
Those who knew him well would describe Greg as a kind and gentle spirit, with a quick wit and a humble, unassuming presence. He had a keen eye and an artist's appreciation for detail and craftsmanship evidenced by the many homes he built over multiple years in business with his father, M. Carlton Smith and then his son, Brad, with Greg Smith Associates.
Greg was a faithful member of East 91st Street Christian Church for thirty years, then Second Presbyterian Church later in life. He was also a member of the Service Club of Indianapolis and a proud patriot.
An honorable man of integrity and quiet strength, Greg will be missed.
Visitation will be held on Friday August 9, 2019 4:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. at Leppert Mortuary, 740 East 86th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46240. Funeral Service will take place at the same location at 12 noon, Saturday August 10, 2019. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Marine Corps Toys for Tots, and Indianapolis Humane Society.
To share a memory, please visit www.leppertmortuary.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 4, 2019