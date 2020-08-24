Gregory Louis Huck
Indianapolis - Gregory Louis Huck, 72, of Indianapolis, passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020. He was born on October 1, 1947 in Beech Grove, Indiana to the late Albert A. and Mildred M. (Gottemoeller) Huck.
Greg attended St. Roch Grade School and graduated from Southport High School in 1965. He retired from Sports Graphics where he was a printer. Greg loved working with kids and had coached CYO basketball at St. Roch for ten years, enjoyed having people over to swim in the pool or play in his game room. The holidays were always hosted at Greg's house where a lot of great memories were created with his many nieces and nephews. He was always kind and ready to help when needed.
Survivors include his siblings, Monica Baskerville (Albert), Bernadette M. Lauck (Leo), twin brother, Stephen A. Huck, Madonna Akard (Matt) and Leslie Clumb; aunt, Mary Jo Applegate; and many nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will gather on Friday, August 28 from 10 a.m. to 12 noon in St. Roch Catholic Church, 3600 S. Pennsylvania St. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12 noon following visitation with Rev. Douglas Hunter. Burial: Calvary Cemetery.
Memorial contributions have been suggested to St. Roch Catholic Church or National Kidney Foundation
. Envelopes will be provided by the funeral home.
