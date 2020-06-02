Or Copy this URL to Share

Indianapolis - Mr. Gregory McGhee 62 of Indianapolis, passed away May 24, 2020. Funeral Service will be held Thurs. June 4, 2020 5:00 p.m. at Williams & Bluitt Funeral Home Peoples Chapel with calling from 4:00 p.m. to Service time Burial in New Crown Cemetery.









