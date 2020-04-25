Services
Flanner Buchanan – Floral Park
425 North Holt Road
Indianapolis, IN 46222
(317) 241-9311
Gregory Michael Williams

Gregory Michael Williams, 61, of Indianapolis passed away on April 16, 2020. He was a skillful and a dedicated Journeyman Roofer for Nu-Tec Roofing Contractors Inc. since 1994. Gregory will be missed sorely by many—especially his wife of 35 years, Lisa Williams; his children, Mickey Montes (Martin) and Ryan Williams (Sammeh); grandson, Lucas Michael Montes; siblings, Billy Williams, Bobby Williams, Ginger Graham, and Gail Saylor; his furbaby, Kaycee; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other extended family members.

Gregory will be laid to rest a West Ridge Park Cemetery.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020
