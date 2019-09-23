Resources
More Obituaries for Gregory Saler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gregory W. Saler

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gregory W. Saler Obituary
Gregory W. Saler

Noblesville - Gregory W. Saler, beloved son of William Saler and the late Nina Saler (Brummett), and beloved brother of Jeffrey Saler, Maria McLennan, and John Saler, passed away on Thursday, September 19, 2019, at the age of 60. Greg was a dedicated employee of Janus Developmental Services in Noblesville, Indiana for 33 years. He enjoyed Country music, fishing, playing Bingo, and competing in Special Olympics. He particularly enjoyed playing in charity golf scrambles with his father and brothers. He was not sent to learn - but to teach. He was a blessing to his family, and everyone he met. Visitation will be held at Our Lady of Peace Cemetery (9001 Haverstick Rd., Indianapolis,IN, 46240), from 1:00 to 1:30 pm on Wednesday, September 25, 2019. Funeral services will be held in the Chapel at 1:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Janus Developmental Services or Special Olympics of Indiana. Please visit www.flannerbuchanan.com to sign the online guest register.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 23 to Sept. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gregory's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.