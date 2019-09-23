|
|
Gregory W. Saler
Noblesville - Gregory W. Saler, beloved son of William Saler and the late Nina Saler (Brummett), and beloved brother of Jeffrey Saler, Maria McLennan, and John Saler, passed away on Thursday, September 19, 2019, at the age of 60. Greg was a dedicated employee of Janus Developmental Services in Noblesville, Indiana for 33 years. He enjoyed Country music, fishing, playing Bingo, and competing in Special Olympics. He particularly enjoyed playing in charity golf scrambles with his father and brothers. He was not sent to learn - but to teach. He was a blessing to his family, and everyone he met. Visitation will be held at Our Lady of Peace Cemetery (9001 Haverstick Rd., Indianapolis,IN, 46240), from 1:00 to 1:30 pm on Wednesday, September 25, 2019. Funeral services will be held in the Chapel at 1:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Janus Developmental Services or Special Olympics of Indiana. Please visit www.flannerbuchanan.com to sign the online guest register.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 23 to Sept. 24, 2019