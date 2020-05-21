Gregory W. Thomas
Mr. Gregory W. Thomas

Indianapolis - Mr. Gregory W. Thomas, 57, Indianapolis, transitioned May 10th, 2020. Services are Saturday, May 23rd at 12:00pm at Eastside Baptist Church, 2845 Baltimore Avenue 46218 with viewing from 11:00am until start of service. Services entrusted to Bluitt and Son Funeral Home. Watch via Bluitt and Son Facebook live stream or on www.bluittandson.com




Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 21 to May 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Bluitt and Son Funeral Home - Kokomo
511 East Monroe Street
Kokomo, IN 46901
765-457-3714
