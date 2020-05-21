Mr. Gregory W. Thomas
Indianapolis - Mr. Gregory W. Thomas, 57, Indianapolis, transitioned May 10th, 2020. Services are Saturday, May 23rd at 12:00pm at Eastside Baptist Church, 2845 Baltimore Avenue 46218 with viewing from 11:00am until start of service. Services entrusted to Bluitt and Son Funeral Home. Watch via Bluitt and Son Facebook live stream or on www.bluittandson.com
Indianapolis - Mr. Gregory W. Thomas, 57, Indianapolis, transitioned May 10th, 2020. Services are Saturday, May 23rd at 12:00pm at Eastside Baptist Church, 2845 Baltimore Avenue 46218 with viewing from 11:00am until start of service. Services entrusted to Bluitt and Son Funeral Home. Watch via Bluitt and Son Facebook live stream or on www.bluittandson.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 21 to May 22, 2020.