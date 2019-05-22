|
|
Gregory Ware
Greenfield - Gregory Lee Ware, 63, of Greenfield, passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019 at Community North Hospital. He was born November 20, 1955 in New Castle, a son of Richard L. and Virginia Lee (Collins) Ware.
Greg grew up in Shirley and was a 1974 graduate of Eastern Hancock High School. He continued his education earning a Bachelors and Masters Degree from Ball State University. Many people influenced Greg as he was growing up including school teachers, church leaders at Shirley Methodist Church and coaches. While in school he was involved in many sports and learned much from coaches who also became treasured friends. His coaches during his senior year took him to a new level as the losing football team won the New Castle Sectional. That was when Greg decided to become a teacher and coach.
After five years of teaching and trying different jobs, Greg hired on with the new AT&T and became the first AT&T Wireless Employee in the state of Indiana for Corporate Accounts.
As a sports fan, Greg loved attending Eastern Hancock High School events, going to the 500 race and other racing tracks, Ball State University sports and being a season ticket holder for the Pacers and the Colts.
When his nephew, Brendon Lee Ware, came into his life he greatly enjoyed watching him grow and become interested in tennis. Greg made tennis road trips to support Brendon and one of the happiest days in his life was when Brendon was named All-Conference and All State Honorable Mention.
He is survived by a brother, Brent Ware of Indianapolis; nephew, Brendon Ware of Chicago; niece, Erica Eason of Bloomington; aunts and uncles, Alberta Calland and Carolyn Grass both of Greenfield, Luther (Patty) Collins of West Sun City, AZ, Beulah Marie Collins of Tallahassee, FL; several cousins and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
The family would like to thank Greg's support team during his battle with liver cancer: Dr. Seshan, Dr. Bhatia, NP Melissa and Nurse Navigator Beth as well as his personal support team.
Visitation will be from 4-7 PM Thursday, May 23 at Hinsey-Brown Funeral Service Knightstown Chapel. A Celebration of Greg's life will be at 7:00 PM with Pastor Tracy Wright officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Eastern Hancock Educational Foundation, 10370 E 250 N, Charlottesville, IN 46117. Condolences and memories of Greg may be shared at www.hinsey-brown.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 22, 2019