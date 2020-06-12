Greta Bechtel
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Greta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Greta Bechtel

Indianapolis - Indianapolis, Indiana

Greta Harr Jackson Bechtel, born January 13, 1939 in Clay County, died June 5, 2020 at home, surrounded by her family. She graduated from Cory High School in Clay County, Indiana, and Indiana State University, later receiving her Master's Degree in social work from Indiana University. Greta was a social worker for Indianapolis Public Schools. She loved working with fabrics, was an accomplished seamstress, and also enjoyed gardening, baking, playing the piano, and reading, but most of all just talking. Greta and Marvin spent many years ballroom dancing.

Greta was preceded in death by her parents, Gordon Jackson and Nellie Margareta Harr; husband, Marvin Bechtel; and her brother, John G.H. Jackson. She is survived by daughters, Shawn Lewis and Tosca (Alejandro) Carranza; sisters, Shane Jackson Anderson and Lorna Jackson; grandchildren, Clarissa (Marcus) Carson, Marlena Webb, Jacob Traicoff, and Maxwell Lewis; and other extended family.

A celebration of Greta's life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be expressed at www.moorefuneralhomes.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Moore Funeral Home
142 N Washington Street
Brazil, IN 47834
(812) 448-8396
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved