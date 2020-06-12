Greta Bechtel
Indianapolis - Indianapolis, Indiana
Greta Harr Jackson Bechtel, born January 13, 1939 in Clay County, died June 5, 2020 at home, surrounded by her family. She graduated from Cory High School in Clay County, Indiana, and Indiana State University, later receiving her Master's Degree in social work from Indiana University. Greta was a social worker for Indianapolis Public Schools. She loved working with fabrics, was an accomplished seamstress, and also enjoyed gardening, baking, playing the piano, and reading, but most of all just talking. Greta and Marvin spent many years ballroom dancing.
Greta was preceded in death by her parents, Gordon Jackson and Nellie Margareta Harr; husband, Marvin Bechtel; and her brother, John G.H. Jackson. She is survived by daughters, Shawn Lewis and Tosca (Alejandro) Carranza; sisters, Shane Jackson Anderson and Lorna Jackson; grandchildren, Clarissa (Marcus) Carson, Marlena Webb, Jacob Traicoff, and Maxwell Lewis; and other extended family.
A celebration of Greta's life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be expressed at www.moorefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.