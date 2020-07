Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Grozie's life story with friends and family

Share Grozie's life story with friends and family

Grozie Mae Royston



Indianapolis - Grozie Mae Royston, age 79, Indianapolis, passed away July 18th. Funeral Service is July 31, at 12 pm in Craig and Glazebrooks Funeral Service, with calling from 10 am. Burial in the New Crown Cemetery.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store