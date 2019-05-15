Gus A. Karozos



Indianapolis - Gus A. Karozos, 101, of Indianapolis, passed away peacefully and surrounded by loved ones on Sunday, May 12, 2019 at Franciscan Hospice House in Indianapolis. Born August 29, 1917, in the village of Dereli, Greece, Gus was the son of Andrew and Evangelia (Smantli) Karozos. At the age of 12, Gus and his family immigrated to Warren, Ohio.



Gus proudly served his country as a Corporal in the 376th Field Artillery Battalion of the 82nd Airborne Division of the United States Army during World War II; his unit of paratroopers was among the first to jump prior to D-Day in 1944. Upon his honorable discharge in 1944, Gus was the recipient of two Purple Hearts.



He attended THE Ohio State University, where he met his future bride Irene (Pappas) and on June 15, 1947 they were married, and she preceded him in death on April 16, 2008. Gus received a Bachelor's Degree in International Studies from OSU which led to his career as a Sales Manager of Foreign Commerce for M&R Labs in Columbus, Ohio and CB Kendall in Indianapolis. During the late 1940's and early 1950's Gus sold powdered milk, ice cream and Similac by correspondence to the Middle East and traveled for months at a time to Central and South America selling pharmaceuticals. Later, Gus enjoyed a successful career in insurance sales as a General Agent for Franklin Life Insurance Company and Crown Life for more than 50 years. He was also one of the original eleven investors who developed the land that became El Dorado (Dye's Walk) Country Club.



Gus was a faithful past member and past president of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Indianapolis and is currently a member of Holy Apostles Greek Orthodox Church on Central Avenue in Indianapolis. He was also a past member of A.H.E.P.A. and the Sertoma Club.



Along with his loving wife, Gus is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Polixeni.



Survivors include his four children, Evelyn A. Karozos of Indianapolis, Andrew C. Karozos of Healdsburg, California, James C. (Amy) Karozos of Indianapolis, and Joan E. (Scott Locke) Karozos of Indianapolis; and five grandchildren, Patrick and Christopher Shea and Stephanie, Samuel and Peter Karozos.



Family and friends will gather to celebrate the life of Gus Karozos from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 16, 2019 in the Daniel F. O'Riley Funeral Home, 6107 S. East Street, Indianapolis. The Trisagion service will begin at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home. Additional calling will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, May 17, 2019 in the funeral home with the funeral service beginning at 11:00 a.m. on Friday at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Crown Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial contribution to Holy Apostles Greek Orthodox Church, 4550 N. Central Avenue, Indianapolis, Indiana 46205; envelopes will be provided at the funeral home. Visit www.OrileyFuneralHome.com where you may express online condolences to the Karozos family. Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 15, 2019