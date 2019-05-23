Services
Little & Sons Funeral Home
1301 Main Street
Beech Grove, IN 46107
(317) 786-1476
Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Little and Son Beech Grove Chapel
Indianapolis - 63, passed away May 21, 2019. He was born July 9, 1955 in Indianapolis to Michael and Betty Jean. Guy was an engineer with the Norfolk Southern Railroad. His passions in life were family and friends, fishing, railroading and music. Guy is survived by his wife Cathy, son Paul, brother Joe and grandson Paul. A memorial visitation will be Friday, May 24, from 4 - 8 pm at Little and Son Beech Grove Chapel. Tributes may be made at www.littleandsonsbeechgrove.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 23, 2019
