Gwen Ione (Mode) Myers
Indianapolis - Gwen Ione (Mode) Myers passed away at the age of 99 in her home on March 16, 2019 with family and care giver by her side. Born in Oklahoma, she spent much of her youth there as well as Kansas and Texas. She married Arthur Myers in Coffeyville, Kansas but moved to New Orleans while Artie was in the army during the war. They had 2 children, Max (wife, Maureen) Myers and Gaye Myers (Rardon) and lived in various towns in Oklahoma while Gwen finished her teaching degree. They eventually moved to Joliet, IL where Gwen taught elementary school for 30 years. Upon her retirement Artie and Gwen moved to Indianapolis where Gwen became involved in her church, gardening, Oasis, and enjoyed ISO Pops concerts. Gwen is predeceased by Artie but is survived by her son and daughter, 7 grandchildren - Karl (Doris),Eric (Melka), Matt, Elizabeth Myers, Clay Rardon, Blakely (Mike) Winner, Kelsey Rardon, and 6 great grandchildren. There will be no public service. Donations may be made to Meridian Street UMC in Indianapolis or a .
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 24, 2019