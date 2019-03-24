Services
Flanner Buchanan – Broad Ripple
1305 Broad Ripple Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46220
317-475-4475
Resources
More Obituaries for Gwen Myers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gwen Ione (Mode) Myers

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Gwen Ione (Mode) Myers Obituary
Gwen Ione (Mode) Myers

Indianapolis - Gwen Ione (Mode) Myers passed away at the age of 99 in her home on March 16, 2019 with family and care giver by her side. Born in Oklahoma, she spent much of her youth there as well as Kansas and Texas. She married Arthur Myers in Coffeyville, Kansas but moved to New Orleans while Artie was in the army during the war. They had 2 children, Max (wife, Maureen) Myers and Gaye Myers (Rardon) and lived in various towns in Oklahoma while Gwen finished her teaching degree. They eventually moved to Joliet, IL where Gwen taught elementary school for 30 years. Upon her retirement Artie and Gwen moved to Indianapolis where Gwen became involved in her church, gardening, Oasis, and enjoyed ISO Pops concerts. Gwen is predeceased by Artie but is survived by her son and daughter, 7 grandchildren - Karl (Doris),Eric (Melka), Matt, Elizabeth Myers, Clay Rardon, Blakely (Mike) Winner, Kelsey Rardon, and 6 great grandchildren. There will be no public service. Donations may be made to Meridian Street UMC in Indianapolis or a .
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Flanner Buchanan – Broad Ripple
Download Now