Lauck & Veldhof Funeral And Cremation Services
1458 S Meridian St.
Indianapolis, IN 46225
(317) 636-6655
Gwendolyn A. Weber

Gwendolyn A. Weber Obituary
Indianapolis - 85, passed away on October 26, 2019. Gwen was born to the late Paul S. Weber, Sr., and Carrie Adele (Edwards) Weber. Gwen was a graduate of St. John Academy and St. Mary of the Woods College. She entered the Sisters of Providence in 1955 and taught in the Providence Sisters' schools for 20 years. In 1975, Gwen went to work for the Salvation Army in Cincinnati, Ohio, developing the concept of Adult Day Care. In 1983, she returned to Indiana and was employed by the State. Gwen was preceded in death by brothers, Paul S. Weber, Jr., Birney, Robert and Arvine; sisters, Barbara Hoffmann, Roselyn Weber, and Virginia Ann Petro. She is survived by brothers, Donald and James Weber (Mary Ann) and numerous nieces and nephews. There will be no public services.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 27 to Oct. 29, 2019
