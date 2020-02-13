|
H. Edwin Campbell, M.D.
Carmel - H. Edwin Campbell, M.D., known by most as "Ed," passed away on February 10, 2020 in Carmel, Indiana at age 86. Ed was raised in Anderson, Indiana and graduated from Anderson High School in 1951. He studied at Indiana University (IU) where he was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon. He received his Doctorate in Medicine from the IU School of Medicine in 1959 and was also granted his physician's license at that time. He served as a first lieutenant in the US Air Force Reserve.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold Edwin Campbell Sr. and Martha (Swinford) Campbell as well as his wife, Susan Jane (Caldemeyer) Campbell. Ed is survived by his brother, Joe Campbell, his eight children, Daniel Lee Campbell (Tatyana), Timothy Taylor Campbell (Barbara), Christopher Scott Campbell, Edwin Andrew Campbell (Sandy), Casey Allan Campbell, Wesley Graham Campbell, Courtney Kathryn Campbell Rousseau (Pascal), Steven Robb Campbell; his two step children, 11 grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.
During his over 50 years as a physician in Indianapolis, his many accomplishments included: St. Vincent's Family Practice Teaching Award; American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology (ACOG) District V: Secretary Treasurer, Vice-Chairman, Section Chair; President of the medical staff at Humana Women's Hospital; Women's Health Partnership Board Chairman; he received the Distinguished Physician's Award in 1999; was awarded the March of Dimes 2009 Medical Honoree; Served as a fellow of ACOG; member of the Central Association of Obstetricians and Gynecologists; member of the American Society of Law and Medicine; member of the American Association of Gynecological Laparoscopists; and member of the American College of Physician Executives.
His passions beyond medicine spanned playing golf, gardening, reading a good book, spending time with family and friends, and handing out a "C+" for any task well done...or not. A memorial life celebration will take place in March, 2020.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 13 to Feb. 16, 2020