H. Eugene Nolen
Greenwood - H. Eugene (Gene) Nolen, 77, peacefully passed away on Wednesday April 8th, 2020 at Kindred Hospital Indianapolis surrounded by his loving family. Gene was born on February 28, 1943 in Indianapolis, IN to the late Clarence and Zola Nolen.
Gene graduated from Arsenal Technical High School in 1961. He worked for Lane Bryant and New Product Plastics after high school. In 1963, he joined the U.S. Army and served as a Military Police Officer, then later transitioned to the Army National Guard.
He married the love of his life Rose Marie Lowe on November 26, 1965. They were married for 39 years where they built their business and enjoyed their family before her passing in 2005.
Gene developed a passion for plastics injection molding while working at Emconite Plastics. One of his major accomplishments was designing the tooling and plastic processing for the Polaroid SX-70 instant film camera. In 1971, he rented a small garage located on Churchman Avenue, purchased two small injection molding machines and started a side business working nights and weekends. He was very innovative and considered one of the best at designing tooling and developing processes for plastics injection molding. He was a talented engineer and entrepreneur.
In 1974, Gene and three other partners established CEW. In 1979, GTR Enterprises was established in Edinburgh, IN. With his can do, never give up attitude, GTR Enterprises experienced tremendous growth with many customers including Toshiba TV. GTR was the named in honor of his son Greg, daughter Tammy and wife Rose. Along with his passion for learning, innate understanding of injection molding tooling design, superior processing skills and innovative spirit, he helped develop the first nonpainted passenger service unit panels for the Boeing 777. In 1991, GTR and CEW merged to form Manar Inc. Over the next several years Manar would acquire Tennplasco (Lafayette ,TN), KEY manufacturing (Madison, IN), ECA (Edinburgh, IN) and established a Manar-Reliance joint venture located in Shenzhen, China. Today, Manar Inc. has a very diverse customer base serving many markets.
On March 31, 2016, Gene became the sole owner of Manar Inc. In less than a year later, on his birthday in February, Manar Inc. became an ESOP (Employee Stock Ownership Plan) and is now 100 percent employee owned. Gene was passionate and grateful for his employees and he felt this would be the best way to give back to them for their hard work and loyalty. Gene made it a priority to walk through every facility as much as possible and visit with each team member.
Gene's passion was not only his love of his family, his business and engineering, but his love of motorsports. It all started in 1954, at the age of 11, Gene listened to the Hoosier Hundred race on the radio. That day, he had a dream and goal of owning a race car and winning this prestigious race. The next year he sat in a tree outside of the Indianapolis 500 track and watched his first Indianapolis 500 race. He then attended every race there after until 2019.
In the late 1960's and early 1970's, Gene helped his friend and neighbor Woody Lee Huntington wrench on Woody's sprint car. In 1979, Gene purchased his first midget. Paul Huntington, Woody's son, drove and they competed in the Buckeye Midget series, and a few USAC events. He then purchased his first sprint car and silver crown car and started Nolen Racing. Another goal yet achieved.
Once again, he excelled becoming a highly successful and respected team owner, especially in USAC Silver Crown and sprint car competition. He loved trying to make his cars the fastest ones in any race. His bright yellow Nolen Racing No. 20 race cars are legendary in short-track open-wheel racing.
Gene was a top USAC Silver Crown team owner for nearly 40 years with 16 victories, including most of the marquee events of that series. He was the winning car owner at the Hoosier Hundred at the Indiana State Fairgrounds three times.
Last year, his team won half of all the USAC Silver Crown races run, propelling his driver, Kody Swanson, to the driver championship. The team finished second in the entrant championship in 2019 with Swanson and in 2017 with driver Jerry Coons, Jr. Nolen Racing finished in the top five over the last five years.
He was also the winning car owner of the most prestigious asphalt sprint car race in the world, the Little 500 at Anderson (IN) Speedway, in 2018 and 2019. Last year, two of his cars driven by Swanson and Shane Hollingsworth led all but one lap of that race, which was unprecedented. He was inducted into the Little 500 Hall of Fame in 2010.
In addition to Swanson, Coons and Hollingsworth, some of the many drivers he fielded race cars for over the years included Tony Elliott, Tony Stewart, Johnny Parsons, Jim Keeker, Larry Rice, Chris Windom, Bryan Clauson, Levi Jones and Brian Tyler.
Along with his close friend, the late Glen Niebel, he helped develop and popularize the Chevrolet V-6 engine for short-track oval racing. He was a past recipient of USAC's prestigious Robbie Stanley Award. In January 2020, he received the Emma and Joie Ray Award for Courage at the Hoosier Auto Racing Fans (HARF) banquet.
Gene was known for being a fair, caring team owner. Almost all his crewmembers are volunteers, and he made certain that they knew they were appreciated. Recognizing that children are the sport's future, he invited them to sit in his race cars after the races. The cars were not loaded into the transporter until the last child that wanted this opportunity had been satisfied.
In business, racing and life in general, Gene lived the motto of being fair, firm and friendly. He instilled an open-door policy and always listened to what people had to say. His passion was driven by Integrity, Accountability, Trust, Commitment, Innovation and Diversity.
He is survived by his son, Greg (wife Tisha); a daughter, Tammy Sue Wagner (husband Marc); four granddaughters (Whitney McAtee, Emily Wagner, Jenna Wagner, and Amelia Rose Nolen), and a small dog named Barry, who was his constant companion in recent years. He was preceded in death by his wife, Rose Marie Nolen, in 2005.
Visitation will be Monday, April 13 from noon to 1 p.m. at G. H. Herrmann Greenwood Funeral Home at The Gardens of Olive Branch, 1605 S. State Road 135, Greenwood, Ind., with a service at 1 p.m. He will be laid to rest at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, restrictions on the amount of people attending the showing and funeral will be in place. We encourage you to join us for a special celebration of life event later this summer.
Memorial contributions may be made to the , , Kidney Foundation, the USAC Benevolent Fund, Hoosier Auto Racing Fans (HARF), or a .
