H. Hall Hendricks, Jr., 88, of Fairland passed away Sunday, August 4, 2019 at Ashford Place Health Campus in Shelbyville.
He was born October 8, 1930, in Amity, the son of H. Hall and Nina (Barbour) Hendricks Sr. On October 5, 1950, he married his high school sweetheart, Betty Jean Wilkins, and she survives.
In addition to Betty, his wife of 68 years, Hall is survived by his sons, Terry E. Hendricks and wife, Deena, of Fountaintown, and Garry L. Hendricks of Englewood, Florida; grandchildren, J.J. Sonday, Mike Sonday, Lori Lashley, Julie Puckett and husband, Brandon; great-grandchildren, Damien, Hailey, Christian, Keaton and Easton; several nieces and nephews; and many very dear friends.
Hall was a member of Pleasant View Baptist Church.
He was employed at Indianapolis Power and Light retiring in 1993.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, August 8, 2019 at Freeman Family Funeral Homes and Crematory, Carmony-Ewing Chapel, 819 S. Harrison St. in Shelbyville, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, August 9, 2019 at Pleasant View Baptist Church, 12442 Southeastern Avenue, Indianapolis, Indiana 46259.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Pleasant View Baptist Church.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 6, 2019