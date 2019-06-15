|
|
H. Irene Powell
Indianapolis - H. Irene Powell, 92, of Indianapolis passed away June 13, 2019. She was born June 16, 1926 to the late Devello and Nelle Cain in Thorntown, Indiana. She worked at Vonnegut's Hardware as a telephone operator where she met her husband, the late Paul Powell. They were married 67 years. She retired from Chevrolet/Truck & Bus. Irene is survived by her loving daughter, Nancy Rhodes (Greg); grandchildren, Ashley Cannon and Kyle Rhodes (Maggie); great-grandchildren, Parker, Rhys, and Dean Cannon; and sister Jean.
She is preceded in death by her sisters, Ruth and Doris.
Visitation will be held from 11AM-1PM Monday, June 17, 2019 with a Funeral Service beginning at 1PM at Flanner Buchanan- Washington Park East, 10722 E. Washington St., Indianapolis, IN. She will be laid to rest at Washington Park East Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the or to the .
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 15, 2019