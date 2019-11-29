Services
Carlisle-Branson Funeral Service & Crematory
39 E High Street
Mooresville, IN 46158
(317) 831-2080
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
At her home
2659 E. County Road 800 South
Clayton, IN
H. Jewell Via


1927 - 2019
H. Jewell Via Obituary
H. Jewell Via

Clayton - H. Jewell (Bezy) Via, 92, of Clayton, Indiana, passed away November 22, 2019. Jewell was born May 17, 1927, in Vincennes, Indiana, to the late Albert William and Lelia Ellen (Pilgrim) Bezy.

Jewell graduated from St Anthony's Hospital of Nursing, receiving her Bachelor's Degree as a Registered Nurse. She worked many years at Martinsville Hospital and with the VA Hospital as a Registered Nurse. Jewell owned and operated 7V's Golf Course in Clayton, Indiana until 1999. Jewell loved to take the mower out and mow the greens of the golf course. She enjoyed reading, collecting pottery, her dog Erica, but most of all spending time with her family. She is going to be greatly missed by her loving family and friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel R. Via Jr.; daughter, Kathryn Rene Baxter; and son Samuel R. Via III.

Survivors include her children, Laura Ellen (Jeff) Schroeder, Michael A. Via, and C. Denise (Watch) Gadshian; brother, Don J. Bezy; sister, Joy McKenna, 10 grandchildren; and many great grandchildren.

A celebration of Jewell's life will be held Saturday Dec. 14th from 1-6pm at her home, 2659 E. County Road 800 South, Clayton, IN. Food dishes would be welcomed.

Cremation arrangements are being handled by Carlisle - Branson Funeral Service & Crematory, Mooresville. Visit www.carlislebranson.com to share a favorite memory or to sign the online guest registry.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 29 to Dec. 8, 2019
