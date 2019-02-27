|
|
H. Leon Wolfington
Charlotte, NC - H. Leon Wolfington, 93, died Sunday, February 24, 2019 of natural causes in Charlotte, North Carolina. In hospice care for the past two weeks prior to his death, Wolfington died peacefully in his sleep.
Born in Beech Grove, Inidiana January 17, 1926 to Fred and Sadie Wolfington. He graduated from Beech Grove High School in 1944, attended Indiana University and graduated in 1950. He was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity.
Wolfington was a veteran of World War II where he served in the United States Navy from 1944-1946. He went to work for General Motors Corporation in 1950, and served as an executive until his retirement in 1981.
Long known for his positive outlook on life and his sense of humor, Wolfington served on the Beech Grove City Council, Beech Grove Board of Education, Beech Grove Jaycees, Beech Grove Lions Club and many other civic organizations.
He leaves behind his wife of 69 years Laura Wolfington, his sons David and Dan Wolfington, his daughters Sandy Schauberger and Julie Johnson, grandchildren LauraLee, Amanda, Stephenie, Ashley, David and Davidson, and six great-grandchildren.
A private memorial service was held at his daughter's home in Mint Hill, North Carolina.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 27, 2019