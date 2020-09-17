1/1
H. Lloyd Cooper
H. Lloyd Cooper

Greencastle - H. Lloyd Cooper, 94, passed away on September 15, 2020.

Born March 9, 1926 in Greencastle, he was the son of William A. and Eva L. (Holwager) Cooper. Lloyd was a graduate of Greencastle High School "Class of 1944". He was a 1949 graduate of DePauw University and received his Master's degree from Butler University.

Lloyd served in the United States Navy from 1944 to 1946.

Lloyd began his teaching and coaching career at Belle Union High School in 1949 moving to Stilesville High to teach and coach in 1952. He came to Greencastle High School in 1955, where during his tenure he served as a teacher, coach, athletic director, and Principal. In 1974 he left Greencastle to become the Principal, Assistant Superintendent, Director of Secondary Education and Superintendent at Warren Central High School, retiring in 1986.

Lloyd received the Sagamore of Wabash Award and served as Lieutenant Governor of Kiwanis.

He married Marjorie M. (Meadows) Cooper on April 5, 1947 and she preceded him in death on February 2, 2020. He was also preceded in death by his parents: sisters and a daughter-in-law, Margaret Cooper.

Lloyd is survived by his children, Scott Cooper, LuAnn (Doug) Bumgardner, and Sally (Morris) Coffman; a brother, Charles (Karen) Cooper; four grandchildren, Matt (Dee) Bumgardner, Craig (Karen) Cooper, Carson (Melissa) Cooper and Angie Kriesel; and three great grandchildren, Kensie & Jacie Bumgardner and Collin Cooper.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at the Bittles and Hurt Funeral Home. Interment with military honors will follow at the Forest Hill Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM until time of service on Saturday at the funeral home.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family c/o www.BittlesandHurt.com




Published in The Indianapolis Star from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
