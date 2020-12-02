H. Michael Mann M.D.
Franklin - H. Michael Mann M.D., 69, of Franklin, IN passed away Tuesday, December 1, 2020. He was born November 19, 1951 in Indianapolis, IN.
He was a 1970 graduate of Decatur Central High School in Indianapolis, IN, he received his BA in Biology and Chemistry at Indiana University and his Doctor of Medicine in 1978 from the Indiana University School of Medicine. He also received his post graduate residency in Anesthesiology from the Indiana University School of Medicine from 1978-1981.
He had served as Chairman of the Department of Anesthesia at Johnson Memorial Hospital in Franklin, IN from 1981 until 1992, had active privileges from 1981 until 2019, and was Chief of Staff in 1996. He later was Chairman of the Department of Anesthesia, and owner and Managing Partner of the South Central Surgery Center in Franklin, IN from 2000 until 2019. He was a Diplomat on the American Board of Anesthesiology.
Dr. Mann was also an owner, trainer and breeder of Thoroughbreds.
Survivors include his daughter Lori Huntzinger (Jesse) of Noblesville, IN, his son Michael A. Mann D.V.M. (Holly) of Indianapolis, IN, his loving companion Toni Childs of Franklin, IN, his mother Lois Long and stepfather Robert Long of Indianapolis, IN; five grandchildren Aubrey Huntzinger, Brady Huntzinger, Emmy Huntzinger, Liam Mann and Barrett Mann; brothers Richard Mann (Susan) of Indianapolis, IN and David Mann (Donna) of Greenwood, IN; and a sister Michele Comstock of Franklin, IN.
He was preceded in death by his father Herbert Ralph Mann.
Due to COVID-19 Mandates, a private service will be conducted on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 11AM and will be live-streamed for family and friends to connect at www.swartzmortuary.com/obituary/h.michael-mann
. Please use Firefox Internet or Google Chrome for optimal viewing. A public visitation will take place on Friday, December 4, 2020 from 4PM until 8PM at Swartz Family Community Mortuary and Memorial Center, 300 South U.S. 31 (Morton Street) in Franklin, IN. Strict guidelines of 50 people or less at one time will be required, along with facial coverings to be worn by those attending. The family requests those who are attending make their visit brief so everyone can be accommodated. A private family graveside service will be at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens in Indianapolis, IN. The family strongly encourages in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to Pheasants Forever, 1783 Buerkle Circle, St. Paul, MN 55110 or at www.pheasantsforever.org
. Online condolences may be sent to the family
. Information at 317-738-0202.