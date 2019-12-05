Services
Hartley Funeral Home
120 E. Main Street
Arcadia, IN 46030
(317) 984-3614
Celebration of Life
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Hartley Funeral Home
Cicero, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Halford Garland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Halford Bert Garland


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Halford Bert Garland Obituary
Halford Bert Garland

Halford Bert Garland, 85, born March, 7 1934 passed at home in Arcadia on November 27, 2019. Hal served in the United States Navy from 1952 to 1956 on the submarine the USS Sirago. After serving in the Navy, he worked at Warner Body and retired from Chrysler Corporation after 30 years. In retirement, he enjoyed woodworking, hunting, fishing, trapshooting, and spending time with his family. Hal loved motorcycles, dachshunds, stories of the West, and riding his John Deere.

He was a longtime member of the National Rifle Association and the USS Sirago Veteran's Association

Hal was preceded in death by his son Kevin Brent Garland, his parents, Pryor Garland and Helen Garland Jenkins, and brothers David Garland and Daniel Garland. He is survived by his wife Jacqueline Garland; his daughter Pamela (Reed) Hitchcock; and his granddaughter Emma Brent Hitchcock. Surviving nieces and nephews Michael Garland, Mindy Talbott, Paralee Daggy, Susie Reasoner, Jeff Garland; and special friends Lisa and Robert Jeffries.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, December 13 from 4-6 PM, with memorial to follow at Hartley Funeral Home in Cicero, Indiana. You may send condolences at http://www.hartleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 5 to Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Halford's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -