Halford Bert Garland
Halford Bert Garland, 85, born March, 7 1934 passed at home in Arcadia on November 27, 2019. Hal served in the United States Navy from 1952 to 1956 on the submarine the USS Sirago. After serving in the Navy, he worked at Warner Body and retired from Chrysler Corporation after 30 years. In retirement, he enjoyed woodworking, hunting, fishing, trapshooting, and spending time with his family. Hal loved motorcycles, dachshunds, stories of the West, and riding his John Deere.
He was a longtime member of the National Rifle Association and the USS Sirago Veteran's Association
Hal was preceded in death by his son Kevin Brent Garland, his parents, Pryor Garland and Helen Garland Jenkins, and brothers David Garland and Daniel Garland. He is survived by his wife Jacqueline Garland; his daughter Pamela (Reed) Hitchcock; and his granddaughter Emma Brent Hitchcock. Surviving nieces and nephews Michael Garland, Mindy Talbott, Paralee Daggy, Susie Reasoner, Jeff Garland; and special friends Lisa and Robert Jeffries.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, December 13 from 4-6 PM, with memorial to follow at Hartley Funeral Home in Cicero, Indiana. You may send condolences at http://www.hartleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 5 to Dec. 11, 2019