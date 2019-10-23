Resources
Zionsville - Han Kap Chung, 94, of Zionsville passed away at home on October 21, 2019. She was born in Seoul, South Korea on September 2, 1925, a daughter of the late Duk Myoung Chung (father) and Sung Nyo Kim (mother). She married her late husband Suk Chan Chang in Seoul, Korea. They had four children. Han came to America in 1988 where she resided in Chicago until 2010. She then moved to Westport, IN and eventually to Zionsville, IN. Han loved to be with her family. She also loved to sing and dance, play cards and live life to the fullest. Survivors include son Wye Sun Chang of Seoul, Korea, daughter Yang Sun Chang of Zionsville, daughter Hyon "Sue" Bundren of Zionsville and son Yeok Sun Chang of Seoul, Korea, seven grandchildren and ten great-grandchilren. Family and friends will gather for a Celebration of her life on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 11am at Simplicity Funeral and Cremation Care in Zionsville, IN 46077.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 23 to Oct. 27, 2019
