Hannah Lee Daniels

Indianapolis - Hannah Lee Daniels, 89, entered into eternal rest on September 7, 2019.

She was a longtime member of Witherspoon Presbyterian Church.

An honorably discharged veteran of the U. S. Army, she attained the rank of Sargent.

On Saturday September 14 there will be a Celebration of Life Service at 12 pm with visitation from 10 am until 12 pm, at Witherspoon Presbyterian Church, 5136 North Michigan Road with interment at Crown Hill Cemetery.

The widow of Alonzo L. Daniels, she leaves to cherish her memory two daughters, Kelly M. Cissell (James) and Kim L. Johnson; 5 grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019
