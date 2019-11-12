|
|
Hans Peter Blaser
Indianapolis - Hans Peter Blaser, 74, Indianapolis, passed away suddenly November 8, 2019. Friends and family will gather Thursday, November 14, 2019, 5 to 8 p.m., in the O'Riley Funeral Home, 6107 S. East Street, Indianapolis. The funeral service will begin at 11 a.m., Friday, November 15, 2019, at St. Barnabas Catholic Church. Visit www.ORileyFuneralHome.com to share a favorite memory or to sign the online guest registry.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019