Services
Daniel F. O'Riley Funeral Home
6107 S East Street
Indianapolis, IN 46227
(317) 787-8224
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Daniel F. O'Riley Funeral Home
6107 S East Street
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Barnabas Catholic Church
Hans Peter Blaser Obituary
Hans Peter Blaser

Indianapolis - Hans Peter Blaser, 74, Indianapolis, passed away suddenly November 8, 2019. Friends and family will gather Thursday, November 14, 2019, 5 to 8 p.m., in the O'Riley Funeral Home, 6107 S. East Street, Indianapolis. The funeral service will begin at 11 a.m., Friday, November 15, 2019, at St. Barnabas Catholic Church. Visit www.ORileyFuneralHome.com to share a favorite memory or to sign the online guest registry.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019
