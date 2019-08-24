Services
Shirley Brothers Thompson Road Chapel
3333 E. Thompson Road
Indianapolis, IN 46227
(317) 783-3315
Resources
More Obituaries for Hans Steilberger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hans Steilberger


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Hans Steilberger Obituary
Hans Steilberger

Franklin - Died August 21, 2019 at his home in Franklin, Indiana. Born July 12, 1925 in Herne, Germany, the only child of Karl and Else (Mayer) Steilberger, he came to the United States in December, 1937, as a 12-year-old refugee from Nazi Germany and found a home with Fay and Ruben Glick of Indianapolis. Both his parents as well as many relatives left behind fell eventual victims to Hitler's concentration camps.

Steilberger, a graduate of Shortridge High School and Butler University, was a veteran of World War II, where he saw action in the Rome-Arno and Northern Apennine campaigns in Italy. Honorably discharged from the U.S. Army in 1946 after three years of service, he was recalled to active duty in the Korean conflict in 1950 and served two additional years as a military intelligence service specialist.

Following his collegiate matriculation, he worked for a year as associate editor of the Hockley County Herald and Daily Sun-News in Levelland, Texas, before returning to Indianapolis to take a position as office manager for the Gene B. Glick Company.

In 1954, he married his college sweetheart, Dorothy Klebes, who died in 1963. They had one daughter, Karen E. Steilberger, who survives.

In 1982, two years after retiring from the Allison Gas Turbine Division of General Motors, where he had worked as senior editor of technical publications for 25 years, he married the former Janet F. Popp.

Survivors, besides the daughter and the widow, include: stepsons, Christopher B. King, Darrin A. King and Jonathan N. King; four grandchildren; and countless cousins on five continents.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Shirley Brothers Mortuaries Thompson Road Chapel. There will be no calling; a private memorial service will be held at a later date. The family respectfully requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to People of Vision/Prevent Blindness Indiana or the donor's favorite charity. www.shirleybrothers.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hans's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now