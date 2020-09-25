1/
Harlan Truax
Harlan Truax

Pittsboro - Harlan H. Truax

93, Pittsboro, passed away September 25, 2020. Harlan was a life-long "no-till" farmer in Pittsboro and a member of the Pittsboro Christian Church where he served as an elder and chairman of the board. He was a past director for Hendricks Co. Soil, Water, and Conservancy District, Hendricks Power and Indiana Electric Cooperative. He also drove for Meals on Wheels and enjoyed crafting farm machinery scrap art, making rugs and caning chairs. His wife Barbara Joan Truax preceded him in death. Harlan is survived by his children Hal Truax (Susan), Brenda Truax (Andy Hasara), Trena Trusty (Ken) and Jill Truax (Paul Dilts); sister Marian McLaughlin; grandchildren Tamara, Mariah, Ethan, Laura, Keith, and Carena; five great grandchildren. Memorial services will be held at a later date. Contributions may be made to the American Red Cross, Meals on Wheels or a food pantry of your choice. Online guestbook at www.matthewsmortuary.com






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Sep. 25 to Sep. 27, 2020.
