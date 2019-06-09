Services
Oakley-Hammond Funeral Home
5342 East Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN 46219
(317) 357-1159
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Southeastern Church of Christ
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Southeastern Church of Christ
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
10:30 AM
Southeastern Church of Christ
Harlean Kay Nickleson Obituary
Harlean Kay Nickleson

Wanamaker - Harlean Kay Nickleson, Wanamaker, went to be with her Lord on June 6, 2019. She was 81 years old and was survived by four sons, Danny (Judi), Don (Denise), Dale (Suzanne), and Darren (Mona); 13 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; two brothers, Jim Privette and Fred Privette; and sister-in-law Billie Willard. She was preceded in death by her husband of sixty years, Jack Nickleson; her parents, Herschel and Florence Privette; and her sister-in-law Beverly Paugh. Harlean was a faithful and active long term member of Southeastern Church of Christ. She lived life as a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother and blessed all that knew her. She loved to be with and constantly talked about her "little babies", all 22 of them. Professionally Harlean served as the assistant manager of the Wanamaker branch of AFNB (Chase Bank), an assistant with the Franklin Central High School administration, a florist with Flowers by Sandy, and her own floral business, A-Tisket A-Tasket. Visitation will be Monday, June 10th from 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. and Tuesday June 11th at 9:30 a.m. followed by funeral services at 10:30 a.m., all at Southeastern Church of Christ. Arrangements are being handled by Oakley-Hammond Funeral Home. Memorial donations may be made to the Southeastern Church of Christ Children's Home, 6500 Southeastern Avenue, 46203.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 9, 2019
