Harley M. Bontrager
Morristown - Harley M. Bontrager, 66, died Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Hancock Regional Hospital.
Visitation from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Freeman Family Funeral Homes and Crematory, Carmony-Ewing Chapel, 819 S. Harrison St. in Shelbyville. Funeral services at 10 a.m. Thursday, January 23, 2020 at the funeral home.
Interment at Asbury Cemetery.
Condolences at www.freemanfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 19 to Jan. 22, 2020