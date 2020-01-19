Services
Freeman Family Funeral Homes
819 S. Harrison St.
Shelbyville, IN 46176
317-392-2555
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Freeman Family Funeral Homes
819 S. Harrison St.
Shelbyville, IN 46176
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
10:00 AM
Freeman Family Funeral Homes
819 S. Harrison St.
Shelbyville, IN 46176
Harley M. Bontrager

Harley M. Bontrager Obituary
Harley M. Bontrager

Morristown - Harley M. Bontrager, 66, died Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Hancock Regional Hospital.

Visitation from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Freeman Family Funeral Homes and Crematory, Carmony-Ewing Chapel, 819 S. Harrison St. in Shelbyville. Funeral services at 10 a.m. Thursday, January 23, 2020 at the funeral home.

Interment at Asbury Cemetery.

Condolences at www.freemanfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 19 to Jan. 22, 2020
