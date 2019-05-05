Services
Crown Hill Funeral Home
700 West 38th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46208
317-925-3800
Harold Apple

Indianapolis - Harold J. Apple, Jr., 74 years, passed away peacefully at home on April 29, 2019 surrounded by his family. In addition to his family and friends, Harold had great love for entrepreneurship, business, technology, and Indiana history. His career highlights are numerous including serving as Chief Executive Officer and President of the Indiana Health Information Exchange as well as Chief Executive Officer and President of Vector Technologies, Inc. and Vector Insurances Services, LLC which he successfully sold in 2007. He co-founded the Indiana Software Association and the Indiana Information Technology Association, both

predecessors of current day TechPoint. Through his desire to grow Indianapolis as a tech and healthcare hub, Harold spent much of his later career

mentoring a number of young Indianapolis professionals and start-up businesses. He was respected and admired by leaders in the Indianapolis business community for his intelligence, patience, good humor, and ability to

solve difficult problems. He was educated at American University, Indiana University and University of Omaha. He graduated from Stanford's "Program For Growing Companies," and Harvard's Management Program for Owners and

Presidents. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam war, stationed in Florida and Newfoundland. Following his time in the service, he worked at AT&T for 18 years as an account executive, followed by eight years at PALLM, Inc, a life insurance software startup that was headquartered in Indianapolis.

Born on March 16, 1945 in Indianapolis, Harold is remembered with love by his wife, Susan Fleener Apple, his children Dawn Apple and Sean Apple, his stepsons Zachery (Terri) Fleener and two stepgrandchildren (Eli and

Emerson), Clayton Fleener, his siblings Marcia (Richard, dec.) Rancourt, Roger (Patricia) Apple, Zalenen Stinson, numerous nieces and nephews, his first wife Judy VanAlstine, and many friends and colleagues. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold Sr. and Betty Apple.

If friends and family wish to celebrate Harold and recognize his legacy to this city, his family recommends a donation to IU Simon Cancer Center for MDS/AML. Please make gifts payable to IU Foundation/MDS/AML Research. Please indicate "In memory of Harold Apple" on your gift. Mail to: IU Simon Cancer Center, PO Box 7072, Indianapolis, IN 46207.

Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 5, 2019
