Brownsburg - Harold L. Bannister
69, Brownsburg, passed away May 27, 2019. He had retired as a fireman from Pike Twp. Fire Dept. and then worked as an inspector for Indiana State Fire Marshal Office. He was a member of the New Hope Christian Church, Whitestown. His wife Sandra Bannister preceded him in death. Survivors include his sister Roberta Bannister and stepson Kevin (Tammy) Stroup. Visitation will be from 4-7pm Thursday May 30 at Matthews Mortuary, Brownsburg. Funeral services will be at 11am Friday May 31 at New Hope Christian Church, 5780 S. Main St., Whitestown, IN 46075. Burial will be in Salem Cemetery, Zionsville. Memorial contributions may be made to New Hope Christian Church. Online guestbook at www.matthewsmortuary.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 30, 2019