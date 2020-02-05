|
|
Harold "Harry", "Butch" Joseph Milli
Zionsville - Harold "Harry","Butch" Joseph Milli 72 of Zionsville passed away February 2, 2020. Harry was born on December 4, 1947 in Indianapolis to the late Lawrence "Larry" Joseph and Wanda Jean (Snow) Milli. Harry married Carol Sue (Green) Milli on December 9, 1986.
Harry was a graduate of Arlington High School class of 1966. He continued his education obtaining his bachelor's degree in finance from Indiana University in 1970, where he was a member of Delta Tau Delta.
Harry's proudest professional achievement was starting his own commercial floorcovering business in 1984, Certified Floorcovering Services, where he served as president up until he retired in 2017. Throughout his career, he served as a member of the Indiana Subcontractors Association, the Associated Builders and Contractors, the Coalition for Construction Safety and served on the Board of Directors for the Indiana Construction Round Table. He was also one of the founding members of StarNet Flooring.
Harry was a long time member and deacon at Zionsville Presbyterian Church. At the church, he was heavily involved with the Men's Ministry group. In retirement, Harry most passionately volunteered his time at Wheeler Mission as a High Impact Volunteer. He also contributed to Habitat for Humanity, Compassion International and treasurer of United Cerebral Palsy. He was a diehard fan and season ticket holder to Butler University Basketball and the Indianapolis Colts. Member of the Columbia Club. Harry loved being with his grandchildren, reading, taking walks in nature, tending to his vegetable garden, taking care of his red convertibles, and being involved in the local community.
Harry is survived by his wife; Carol S (Green) Milli, his children; Joseph (Abbey) Milli, Jason Milli, Jennifer (Steve) Sims, Christina (Jeff) McDonald, and David Hunt, his grandchildren; Parker, Christian and Reagan Milli, Benjamin, Matthew and Hannah Sims, Jessica Hunt, Amanda Lovely, Shelby Hunt and Chelsea Hunt, and his great grandchildren; Eden Davis, Sabastian Earl and Hayden Heath.
Visitation will be from 3-7pm on Friday, February 7, 2020 and again from 10- 11am on Saturday, February 8 at Zionsville Presbyterian Church. The funeral service immediately follows at 11am. Burial will be in Zionsville Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to the Wheeler Mission. Flanner Buchanan-Zionsville are handling arrangements. Online condolences and video tribute may be shared at www.flannerbuchanan.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020