Harold "Hal" Cardona
Noblesville - Harold "Hal" Cardona, 61, died peacefully surrounded by loved ones in his home in Noblesville, IN on June 8, 2020 after a short fight with cancer.

Hal was born in Santa Barbara, CA. He graduated from Indio High, CA and then attended Wabash College. He was married to Lisa (Zupan) Cardona and had two daughters, Emily (Steven) Hice and Allison (Roth) Cardona. He was a computer consultant for his own firm, PC Sleuth.

Survived by his wife, Lisa (Noblesville, IN), children, Emily (Steven) Hice (Marysville, OH), Allison (Roth) Cardona (Indianapolis, IN), grandchild, Sullivan and many friends and extended family. A memorial of Hal's life will be held at a future date and the family asks that donations be made to the Noblesville High School Orchestra in lieu of flowers.




Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 17 to Jun. 21, 2020.
