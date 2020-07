Or Copy this URL to Share

Rushville - Harold Bud Case, 94, of Rushville, passed away on July 25, 2020. Services will be held on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 1 PM in Moster Mortuary in Rushville, with Pastors Steve Ray and Mike Smith presiding. Friends are welcome to visit the family from 11 AM until time of service in the mortuary. Burial will be held at Rushville East Hill Cemetery.









