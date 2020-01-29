|
|
Harold Charles McCarthy
Naperville, IL - Harold Charles ("Mac") McCarthy, age 93, died in Naperville, Illinois, on January 23, 2020. He was born December 5, 1926, to Charles Edward McCarthy and Merle Humphrey McCarthy in Madelia, Minnesota.
He graduated from Madelia High School in 1944 and from Carleton College in 1950. Carleton College awarded him its Distinguished Achievement Award at his sixtieth college reunion in 2010.
He was a Veteran of World War II, serving in the U. S. Navy from 1945 to 1946. He was a loyal, devoted husband to his college sweetheart Barbara Susan Kaercher, whom he married on June 24, 1949; she died on May 11, 2015.
His entire career of 41 years was spent working in the property and casualty insurance business. After seventeen years with Federated Insurance of Owatonna, Minnesota, in 1967 he joined the Meridian Insurance Companies of Indianapolis, Indiana, where he advanced from Personnel Director to become President and CEO from 1984 to 1991. He served as Chairman of the Board from 1990 to 1991, and then continued as a Board member until 1997. During his time at Meridian he presided over an initial public stock offering and a period of rapid growth and several acquisitions. After retirement, he moved to Florida, first to Port St. Lucie and then to Vero Beach.
His leadership and business acumen was recognized regionally and nationally, as he served on Boards of the Indianapolis Chamber of Commerce, the Indiana Chamber of Commerce, and the Fire and Allied Lines Insurance Association. He served as Chairman of the Indiana Insurance Institute and Chairman of the Board of Governors of the National Association of Independent Insurers (now known as the American Property Casualty Insurance Association). He was listed in Who's Who in America and Who's Who in Insurance. In 1980, Governor Otis R. Bowen honored him as a Sagamore of the Wabash.
He was an Eagle Scout and served many years as a Scout leader, accompanying his troops on numerous camping and canoeing trips. He served on the Board of the Central Indiana Council of the Boy Scouts of America.
He had a strong interest in politics, as he organized Young Republican Clubs at the county and district levels and served on the boards of the Minnesota Young Republican League and the State GOP.
He was active in church life, serving as an ordained deacon and elder in the Presbyterian Church (USA) and a deacon, usher, and founding member of the Men's Bible Study for the Community Church of Vero Beach, Florida. He chaired Stewardship campaigns for each congregation where he was a member.
He maintained an active interest in civic life, and served on the Boards of Indianapolis Training, Inc., the Family Services Association of Indianapolis, the Methodist Hospital Foundation in Indianapolis, and the Methodist Retirement Home of Franklin, Indiana. He also served on the Indianapolis Metropolitan Development Commission, Greater Indianapolis Progress Committee, the Board of Trustees of Butler University, the St. Lucie County Citizens' Advisory Board, the Harbor Federal Savings Bank Advisory Board, and the Board of the Indian River (Florida) Symphonic Association. He served as Treasurer and as President of the Residents Council of the Brennity at Vero Beach.
His peers described him as "unassuming, courteous, respectful, sensitive, and an effective leader of sound judgment and sterling character." His family treasured his kind and gentle spirit, his love of golf and good humor, and they remember him as someone who was always eager to spend time with them, whether on vacations, canoe trips, or evening runs for ice cream.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Willard McCarthy and the Rev. Richard McCarthy, and one sister, Kathleen Petersen Anderson. He is survived by a brother, Dr. Lloyd Arthur McCarthy and his wife Mary Svoboda McCarthy of Barrington, Illinois; a son, the Reverend Dr. David B. McCarthy and his wife, the Reverend Joan LaFollette McCarthy, of Hastings, Nebraska; a daughter Susan McCarthy Komma and her husband Mike Komma of Bolingbrook, Illinois; and five grandchildren: Julie McCarthy and her husband Benjamin Moortgat, Laura McCarthy, Michael Weiner and his wife Jenn Bedell-Weiner, Beth Thompson and her husband Jason Thompson, and Annie Weiner; and several nieces and nephews.
Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers may be given to the Deacons' Fund of the Community Church of Vero Beach.
A Memorial Service will be held later this spring in Vero Beach.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020