Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Harold's life story with friends and family

Share Harold's life story with friends and family

Harold E. Raikes



New Palestine - Harold E. Raikes, age 76, of New Palestine, passed away on July 6, 2020. Visitation: July 9, 2020, from 4-7 p.m. at Erlewein Mortuary - Greenfield. Funeral Service: July 10, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the mortuary. Burial: New Palestine Cemetery.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store