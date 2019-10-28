Services
Harold Edwin Cook Obituary
Harold Edwin Cook

Indianapolis - 76, passed away on Oct. 27, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Dollie Cook; children, Tamara Scales, Trevor Cook (Lisa) and Jennifer Nanny; brothers, Arlie Cook (Annette) and Kirby Cook (Beverly); grandchildren, Michael Scales, Whitney Cook, Crystalyn Scales, Jesse Cook (Megan) and Jacob Nanny; great-grandchildren, Krista Allen, Devin Scales, Madison Pryce and Brenna Scales. He was preceded in death by his son, Troy Cook. Visitation: Friday, Nov. 1 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Lauck & Veldhof Funeral Home with prayer service at 1 p.m. Burial: Mt. Pleasant Cemetery.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2019
