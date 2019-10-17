Services
Baker Funeral Home
387 E Broadway St
Danville, IN 46122
(317) 745-2360
Resources
Harold Esamann

Harold Esamann Obituary
Harold Esamann

Indianapolis - Harold Esamann, 85 of Indianapolis, passed away October 17, 2019. Visitation will be from 1:00-5:00 pm on Sunday, October 20, 2019 in Baker Funeral Home, Danville. Services will be at 10:30 am on Monday, October 21, 2019 in the funeral home, with burial to follow at 1:30 pm in Greenwood Cemetery. To view the full obituary or to leave the family a condolence, please visit www.bakerfuneralservice.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019
