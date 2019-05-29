|
Harold Eugene McNeely
Fountaintown - On Monday, May 27, 2019, Harold Eugene McNeely passed away at the age of 81.
We often said Dad should write a book. He shared his unique and interesting life experiences with us, and we sometimes wondered how did he get away with that?
He was born to Fairy (Manning) and Cecil H. McNeely of Greensburg, Indiana on April 9th, 1938. He attended Hope High School and worked with his mom and dad in the family greenhouse business. Later he married C. Lynn Everroad in 1957. Dad was a true entrepreneur believing you never work a day in your life if you enjoy what you are doing. He founded McNeely Plumbing, Heating, and Air Conditioned in 1972. He grew the business for 47 years and never retired. He was a businessman, haggler, rainmaker, a closer, carpenter, plumber, designer, gardener, antique car enthusiast, mechanic, greenhouse grower, and a chef.
He was preceded in death by his wife Carol Lynn McNeely, sons Cecil H. McNeely and Patrick E. McNeely. He leaves his daughters Kimberly Prifogle and husband Ted, Tracy Espich and husband, Matt, son, Evan Kord and wife Robyn, and daughter-in-law, Teresa McNeely. He is survived by his grandchildren: Gus Kord, Nick Espich, Madison Espich, Harold E. McNeely II and partner Coby Reed, Kara R. Mills and husband Joey, Patrick A. McNeely and wife Ashley, Britany R. McNeely, Kassandra K. McNeely, Emily A. Prifogle and husband Joshua Powell, J. Luke Prifogle and wife Gabrielle, and great grandchildren, Jackson, Logan, Gracie, Nolan, and Mac. He leaves his dear friend and companion, Patty Wise.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 30, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at Erlewein Mortuary & Crematory, 1484 W. US Hwy. 40, Greenfield, IN 46140. A funeral service will take place immediately following the visitation at 12:00 p.m. Mike Smith will be officiating. Burial will follow at Fountaintown Cemetery in Fountaintown.
Memorial contributions may be made by mail to the Fountaintown Cemetery Association, PO Box 212, Fountaintown, IN 46130 or envelopes will be available at the mortuary. Friends may share a memory or a condolence at www.erleweinmortuary.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 29, 2019