Harold F. Noelting
Greenfield - Harold F. Noelting passed peacefully Tuesday morning at Springhurst Nursing and Rehab Center in Greenfield, Indiana. He was 88 years old, spending most of his life in Cumberland, Greenfield, and the New Palestine area. Harold was born January 23, 1931. He was baptized and confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church in New Palestine, Indiana. He graduated from New Palestine High School in 1949 and soon after entered the military in the Army, achieving rank of Sargent during the Korean War. After serving he came home to pursue a career in the florist business. In 1960's he established Cumberland Flowers while working at Western Electric in the evening for 31 years. He retired from Western Electric in the 80's and gradually retired from the floral business. He enjoyed his flower business making beautiful arrangements for several weddings, funerals, and special occasions. He was always working but made time to enjoy being with his family and friends and will deeply be missed by all.
Harold was the son of Ralph C. Noelting and Gertrude (Geisel) Noelting. He was preceded in death by a brother, Ralph C. Noelting Jr.; 2 sisters, Mrs. Mary Anne Hancock and Mrs. Barbara Beyers; and a great nephew, David A. Fandrei. Survivors are: a niece Mrs. David, Deborah (Beyers) Fandrei; nephews: Steven (Jama) Beyers, Jay Beyers, and Mike (Angie) Beyers. Also, he was survived by several great and great-great nieces and nephews and several good friends.
Special appreciation and gratitude to Robert Bogigian, Springhurst nurses and staff, Fresenius Kidney Care staff, and Heart to Heart Hospice nurses and staff for their special care and service they provided for Harold.
Visitation will take place from 9:00am-11:00am with funeral following at Flanner and Buchanan - Washington Park East, 10722 East Washington Street, Indianapolis, Indiana 46229. Reverend Jason Taylor from Zion Lutheran Church in New Palestine will be officiating the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Zion Lutheran Church and School.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020