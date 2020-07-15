Harold Flesher
Franklin, IN - Harold Lee Flesher 76 of Franklin, IN and longtime resident of Whiteland, IN passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020 at Otterbein Franklin SeniorLife Community. He was born in Terra Haute, IN on March 4, 1944 to Edward Clark Flesher and Oleta (Samm) Flesher. A graduate from Gerstmeyer Technical High School in Terre Haute, IN and after which attended Lincoln Christian College in Lincoln, Illinois. He joined the United States Air Force in 1965 serving for 16 years having been stationed in Vietnam from 1969 thru 1970. He also served in the Panama Canal Zone and Germany, along with various stations in the United States. He retired from Gordon Food Service in 2006.
Harold is survived by his wife Christena Burton-Flesher of Franklin, IN, a stepson Thomas Baldwin (Melody)of Yuma, Arizona and step granddaughter Anna Baldwin of Yuma, Arizona and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by one sister Virginia Ilene Walters and two brothers James Edward, and Charles William. In lieu of flowers send donations to the Alzheimer's Association
50 E 91st St Ste 100, Indianapolis, IN 46240 or at www.alz.org
.
The Reverend David Mark Owens will conduct a service on Friday, July17, 2020 at 10AM at Indiana Veterans Memorial Cemetery Chapel 1415 Msh North Gate Rd, Madison, IN 47250 with military honors to be conducted the by United States Air Force Honor Guard and the American Legion Post 9 Honor Guard in Madison, IN. Swartz Family Community Mortuary and Memorial Center 300 South U.S. 31 (Morton Street) in Franklin, IN is handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.swartzmortuary.com
. Information 317-738-0202.