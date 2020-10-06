Harold G. Hoffman
Fishers - Harold G. Hoffman, 89 of Fishers, passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020. Harold was born July 31, 1931 in Indianapolis to the late Howard and Mable Hoffman. He was an Air Force veteran, serving during the Korean War.
Harold was an electrician with the IBEW Local 481, retiring from Barth Electric. He was also a co-owner with his son of Hoffman Housing. He was a member of the Millersville Masonic Lodge and former member of Sahara Grotto, Scottish Rite and Murat Shrine.
Services will be held Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 1:00 pm outside the Peace Chapel at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens.
Harold is survived by his wife of 63 years, Diana; children, Debbie A. (husband, Rick) Stites and Peggy H. (husband, Larry) Gardner; grandchildren, Larry, Ashley, Jessica, Brie, Blake, Kayla and Christian; 8 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son, Steven B. Hoffman and brothers, Howard and Melvin Hoffman.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Hamilton County Humane Society. Please visit flannerbuchanan.com
