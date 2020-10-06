1/1
Harold G. Hoffman
1931 - 2020
{ "" }
Harold G. Hoffman

Fishers - Harold G. Hoffman, 89 of Fishers, passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020. Harold was born July 31, 1931 in Indianapolis to the late Howard and Mable Hoffman. He was an Air Force veteran, serving during the Korean War.

Harold was an electrician with the IBEW Local 481, retiring from Barth Electric. He was also a co-owner with his son of Hoffman Housing. He was a member of the Millersville Masonic Lodge and former member of Sahara Grotto, Scottish Rite and Murat Shrine.

Services will be held Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 1:00 pm outside the Peace Chapel at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens.

Harold is survived by his wife of 63 years, Diana; children, Debbie A. (husband, Rick) Stites and Peggy H. (husband, Larry) Gardner; grandchildren, Larry, Ashley, Jessica, Brie, Blake, Kayla and Christian; 8 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son, Steven B. Hoffman and brothers, Howard and Melvin Hoffman.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Hamilton County Humane Society. Please visit flannerbuchanan.com to sign the online guest register.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 6 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Service
01:00 PM
outside the Peace Chapel at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Flanner Buchanan - Oaklawn Memorial Gardens
9700 Allisonville Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46250
3178493616
