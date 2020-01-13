|
Harold G. Poulin Jr.
Carmel - March 20, 1930 to January 10, 2020
Beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather.
Harold G. Poulin Jr (Hal), 89 years of age, died peacefully on January 10th, 2020 in Carmel, Indiana. He was the husband of Barbara Ray Poulin. They shared 66 wonderful years of marriage together.
Born in Cicero, Illinois outside of Chicago, he was the son of proud parents Harold G. Poulin Sr. and Grace Kallal Poulin. He was a graduate of Morton High School class of 1948, a graduate of Purdue University with a B.S. in Civil Engineering in 1952 , and attended Indiana University's Graduate School of Business where he met Barbara in 1952. While at Purdue he joined Tau Kappa Epsilon Fraternity and was an active lifelong member. Hal also served in the US Army during the Korean War.
He served in several capacities at Graniterock Company in Northern California over a 25 year career that included serving on its Executive Committee and Board of Directors. He played a key role in the company being awarded the US Department of Commerce Malcom Baldridge Award for total quality management in 1992.
Hal was very giving of his time. He served on the vestry at both St. Christopher's in Carmel, Indiana, and St. John's in Monterey, California. He also served on the Board of Visiting Nurses Association in Indianapolis, Indiana and Monterey, California. While living in Carmel, Indiana he was actively involved in Sertoma and Meal on Wheels. While living in Monterey, California he also was actively involved in Rotary, Boy Scouts of America, and Meals on Wheels.
Hal was an avid golfer for most of his adult life. He was a member and Vice President of Birmingham Country Club in Michigan as well as a member of Corral de Tierra Country Club in Northern California where he also played some of the best golf courses in the world while he lived in Monterey, California. In addition, he was an avid sports fan and used it as a way to bring family and friends together. He was a lifelong Purdue Boilermaker and Chicago Cubs fan and attended numerous sporting events over the years.
Hal will be remembered for being a loving and giving husband, father and friend. Hal had the gift of being able to get people to share their life stories and bring them together in the process.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Poulin; sister, Jan Buffo; sons John and Robert (their wives Mary and Catherine); grandchildren Christina, Diana, Nathaniel and Benjamin; great grandchild, Emma.
The funeral service will be held on January 17th, 2020 at 11:00AM at St. Christopher's 1402 West Main Street Carmel, where family and friends are invited to gather from 10:00AM until the time of the service.
Memorial donations in lieu flowers may be made to Sertoma Club of Broad Ripple or St. Christopher's of Carmel, Indiana. Please visit flannerbuchanan.com to sign the online guest register.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020