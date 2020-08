Harold GreenwaldIndianapolis - Harold Greenwald passed away on August 2, 2020 at the age of 88. He was a lifelong resident of Indianapolis and a dedicated employee of Indiana Bell/SBC for 39 years. Harold served his country for four years in the United States Navy. He is survived by his 2 sisters, 2 daughters, and their families. Harold was a hard working man and a loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather; he will be greatly missed by all who knew him.