Harold H Jones Jr
Frankfort - Harold H Jones Jr., 90, of Frankfort went home to be with our Lord and Savior on the morning of March 6th, 2020 at Wesley Manor. He was born in Augusta KS 3/13/1929 to the late Harold H Jones Sr. and Dorothy Jones. He studied at Kansas State University. Harold served in the Navy at the end of WW2 and during the Korean War. He married the late Dorothy Martin in 1950, Dorothy passed away in 1980. He married Mary Ward in Northglenn, Colorado in 1981. Harold was employed by Martin Marietta for 33 years and worked on several key defense and space missions.
In retirement, Harold and Mary traveled and spent time with family. He took great joy in woodworking and crafting fine furniture. Residents of Colorado for 50 years, Harold and Mary moved to Indianapolis in 2012. A devout Christian, Harold was an active member of St. Andrew United Methodist Church in Littleton, CO. He was a member of Lawrence United Methodist Church in Indianapolis for 8 years.
He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 38 years, Mary, two sons, Lindsay (Nancy)and Darren (Anne) Jones, step-daughter Diana Ward and daughter-in-law, Sandra Ward. He was preceded in death by his sister, JoAnne Pray, Mary Jane Jones and David Ward. Harold has 9 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. He was deeply loved by all.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Genda Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Andrew United Methodist, 9203 S University Blvd, Highlands Ranch, CO 80126 and Wesley Manor, 1555 N. Main St., Frankfort, IN 46041
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020